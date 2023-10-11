.

Warren Zeiders Honored With 1 Billion Streams Plaque At Ryman Debut

10/11/2023 11:54 AM EDT

L-R: Isaac Green (SVP A&R Warner Records), Charly Salvatore (Underscore Works Mgmt) Warren Zeiders, Aaron Bay-Schuck (Co-Chairman & CEO, Warner Records) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, 10.4.23. Photo Credit: Austin Screws courtesy Warner Records

(Warner Records) On Wednesday (10.4), Warner Records' Warren Zeiders made his Ryman Auditorium debut to a sold-out crowd of passionate fans. He had promised himself to never enter the venue until he was playing there himself, so the night marked the first time Zeiders even set foot in the Ryman.

Just before his sold-out performance, Zeiders was presented with a plaque honoring 1 billion career streams. Zeiders is on tour now in support of his current hit single "Pretty Little Poison" from the album of the same name, out now via Warner Records.

The track landed Warren his debut on Billboard's Hot 100. The track is currently at #26 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart, #25 on Mediabase's Country Airplay Top 40 Chart, and was named by Rolling Stone as one of The Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far.

