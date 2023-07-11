Warren Zeiders' 'Pretty Little Poison' Debuts As Most Added On Country Radio

(Warner) Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders celebrated the successful add date of his hit single "Pretty Little Poison" to country radio. The track-which Rolling Stone crowned one of The Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far-notched the "most added" at Country radio for its debut week.

Zeiders' catalog recently surpassed 1.1 billion global cumulative streams, with "Pretty Little Poison" earning more than 47M streams to date. All ahead of his debut album Pretty Little Poison (out August 18th via Warner Records), Zeiders has made a name for himself as one of Nashville's hottest newcomers.

Composed of 14 tracks, four of which were produced by Bart Butler & Ryan Gore and the other 10 produced by Ross Copperman, the record is part road warrior, part old-fashioned grit, and a multitude of genre influences.

This Friday, July 14th, Zeiders will share "Painkiller," the final preview of the upcoming album.

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

+denotes sold-out show

July 13 - Arnold's Park, IA - Captain's Getaway

July 14 - West Salem, WI - Country Boom 2023

July 15 - Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival 2023

July 27 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam 2023

July 28 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social

July 29 - Wahoo, NE - Saunders County Fairgrounds

Aug. 2 - Elma, WA - Grays Harbour County Fairgrounds

Aug. 3 - Klamath Falls, OR - Klamath County Fairgrounds

Aug. 4 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023

Aug. 5 - Quincy, WA - Watershed Festival 2023

Aug. 9 - Hermiston, OR - Umatilla County Fair

Aug. 10 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry +

Aug. 11 - Jerome, ID - Jerome County Fairgrounds

Aug. 12 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse25sSixty-Five Kitchen & Bar

Aug. 18 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside

Aug. 19 - Montreal, CA - Lasso 2023

Aug. 26 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky State Fair

Aug. 31 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork +

Sept. 1 - Philippi, WV - Barbour County Fair

Sept. 2 - Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Community Fair

Sept. 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Sept. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

Sept. 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Sept. 23 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

Sept. 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

Sept. 29 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Sept. 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans

Oct. 4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Oct. 12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 13 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Oct. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Oct. 21 - Greenville, SC - Greenville Country Music Fest

Oct. 26 - Louisville, KY - Paristown

Oct. 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 28 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 2 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov. 4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Nov. 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

Nov. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

