Warren Zeiders' 'Pretty Little Poison' Debuts As Most Added On Country Radio

(Warner) Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders celebrated the successful add date of his hit single "Pretty Little Poison" to country radio. The track-which Rolling Stone crowned one of The Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far-notched the "most added" at Country radio for its debut week.
Zeiders' catalog recently surpassed 1.1 billion global cumulative streams, with "Pretty Little Poison" earning more than 47M streams to date. All ahead of his debut album Pretty Little Poison (out August 18th via Warner Records), Zeiders has made a name for himself as one of Nashville's hottest newcomers.
Composed of 14 tracks, four of which were produced by Bart Butler & Ryan Gore and the other 10 produced by Ross Copperman, the record is part road warrior, part old-fashioned grit, and a multitude of genre influences.
This Friday, July 14th, Zeiders will share "Painkiller," the final preview of the upcoming album.
WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
+denotes sold-out show
July 13 - Arnold's Park, IA - Captain's Getaway
July 14 - West Salem, WI - Country Boom 2023
July 15 - Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival 2023
July 27 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam 2023
July 28 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social
July 29 - Wahoo, NE - Saunders County Fairgrounds
Aug. 2 - Elma, WA - Grays Harbour County Fairgrounds
Aug. 3 - Klamath Falls, OR - Klamath County Fairgrounds
Aug. 4 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023
Aug. 5 - Quincy, WA - Watershed Festival 2023
Aug. 9 - Hermiston, OR - Umatilla County Fair
Aug. 10 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry +
Aug. 11 - Jerome, ID - Jerome County Fairgrounds
Aug. 12 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse25sSixty-Five Kitchen & Bar
Aug. 18 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside
Aug. 19 - Montreal, CA - Lasso 2023
Aug. 26 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky State Fair
Aug. 31 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork +
Sept. 1 - Philippi, WV - Barbour County Fair
Sept. 2 - Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Community Fair
Sept. 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Sept. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
Sept. 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
Sept. 23 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
Sept. 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
Sept. 29 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Sept. 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans
Oct. 4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Oct. 12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
Oct. 13 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Oct. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Oct. 21 - Greenville, SC - Greenville Country Music Fest
Oct. 26 - Louisville, KY - Paristown
Oct. 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 28 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 2 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant
Nov. 4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Nov. 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Nov. 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
Nov. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
