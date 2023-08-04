Wayland Debuts New Single 'Summer To Me'

Cover art

(TSM) Wayland released their brand new single Summer To Me to streaming platforms and radio today, Friday, August 4. The band debuted the single at midnight with Radio Patrick live from Cumulus Media's WKDF-FM studios in Nashville where the band co-hosted the Picklejar Up All Night Radio Show. WAYLAND is currently serving as the Picklejar and Cumulus Spotlight Artist. Summer To Me will air across 47 Cumulus Markets. Friends at Midwest Family Broadcasting and Townsquare Media will also spin the track.

Summer To Me was written by Mitch Arnold, (WAYLAND) Phillip Vilenski, (WAYLAND) Sam Varga, and Frank Legeay and recorded at Spotify Noteable Studios by co-producers Phillip Vilenski (lead guitar player of WAYLAND) and Kate Malone (Sam Hunt.) The tune was mixed by Aaron Chmielewski and mastered by Sam Moses.

The vocal group celebrates the release tonight at 6pm at Live Oak with a single release party and concert live streamed through the Picklejar app.

The official music video featuring television personality Guy Fieri will release later this month.

