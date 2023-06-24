.

Wayland Perform On Final Episode Of Guy's All American Road Trip

06-24-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Wayland News Photo courtesy The Service June 24, 2023
Photo courtesy The Service

(The Service) Wayland performed on the finale episode of Guy's All American Road Trip. The hit series follows the Fieris and their friends as they make their way up the coast playing games and trying many feasts.

Food Network filmed the finale episode of the show at the Martin's BBQ downtown location last May in front of a live audience and featured the vocal group after unexpectedly catching their performance at Live Oak On Music Row the week before.

The production team invited Wayland on an episode of Diner's Drive In's & Dive's and then introduced them to Fieri who invited them to be a the featured musical guest on tonight's finale.

"WAYLAND is the perfect country- rock crossover and now is part of our family," shares Guy. "The authenticity of the band and energy that they bring is something you can't replicate. They give you something to believe in."

The band filmed a second episode last weekend on June 17th when they met Fieri and crew in Buffalo, Wyoming at the TA Ranch for another episode of "Guy's All American Road Trip" set to air sometime next year.

Related Stories
Wayland Perform On Final Episode Of Guy's All American Road Trip

Singled Out: Wayland's Lake House

More Wayland News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival- Slipknot 'Live at MSG' Set For Vinyl Release- more

Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway- Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Gary Rossington's Final Show To Movie Theaters- more

Day In Country

Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'So Many Summers'- Brett Young 'Goes Back To Jesus' With New Song and Reveal Album Details- Tim McGraw- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023

Crashing Wayward - Listen!

Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

Latest News

Foo Fighters Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival

Slipknot 'Live at MSG' Set For Vinyl Release

John Wetton Memorial Concert To Be Livestreamed

Alice Cooper Shares His Most Personal Influences and Explosive Stories

Public Image Ltd. Premiere 'Car Chase' Video

Fall Out Boy Kick Off So Much For (Tour) Dust At Wrigley Field

Journey: A Voice Lost...and Found TV Special Premieres This Weekend

Royal Blood Rock Glastonbury Festival