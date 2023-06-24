Wayland Perform On Final Episode Of Guy's All American Road Trip

Photo courtesy The Service

(The Service) Wayland performed on the finale episode of Guy's All American Road Trip. The hit series follows the Fieris and their friends as they make their way up the coast playing games and trying many feasts.

Food Network filmed the finale episode of the show at the Martin's BBQ downtown location last May in front of a live audience and featured the vocal group after unexpectedly catching their performance at Live Oak On Music Row the week before.

The production team invited Wayland on an episode of Diner's Drive In's & Dive's and then introduced them to Fieri who invited them to be a the featured musical guest on tonight's finale.

"WAYLAND is the perfect country- rock crossover and now is part of our family," shares Guy. "The authenticity of the band and energy that they bring is something you can't replicate. They give you something to believe in."

The band filmed a second episode last weekend on June 17th when they met Fieri and crew in Buffalo, Wyoming at the TA Ranch for another episode of "Guy's All American Road Trip" set to air sometime next year.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Wayland's Lake House

More Wayland News