Singled Out: Wayland's Lake House

Wayland just released their brand new single, "Lake House", and to celebrate we asked lead guitarist Phillip Vilenski to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Lake House" is a fun song that we wrote after spending some time near my home town Wayland, MI last summer. One of my best friends from school has a lake house that he and his family spend their weekends at and it's just reminded us of that feeling of being on the water all summer growing up. It's that "leave the world behind, escape to the Lake" mentality that we have in the Midwest.

Mitch, my best friend and lead singer, and I wrote the song in Nashville, TN with our friend Steve Diamond (Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Eric Clapton) who later ended up producing the song in the studio. As far as a musical direction, I'd been listening to a lot of 70's Waylon Jennings, his funky era, and that's kind of how the vibe came about.

We tracked the song as a band at County Q Studios in Nashville, and sent it over to our friend Billy Decker for mix and mastering. The whole band is really happy with how the song turned out, and it has become one of our favorite and most explosive songs in our live show.

"What Happens at the Lakehouse, Stays at the Lakehouse!"

