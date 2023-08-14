Westlife Announce Their First North American Tour Dates

(fcc) Global pop superstars - and the UK & Ireland's top-selling album group of the 21st century - Westlife today announce Westlife: The Hits Tour - A St Patrick's Day Special, their first-ever North American tour dates in their incredible 20+ year career.

In a nod to their Irish roots, Westlife will perform their colossal catalog of hits-to-date - including "Swear It Again," "Flying Without Wings," "World Of Our Own," "My Love," "If I Let You Go," and "Hello My Love" among countless others - with tour dates surrounding St. Patrick's Day 2024:

March 13 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

March 14 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

March 16 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

March 18 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

The Citi presale begins Tuesday, August 15 at 10am local time and general tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 18 at 10am local time.

In celebration of the news, Westlife - formed in 1998 and consisting of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily - will make their debut U.S. television performance on the No. 1 morning show Good Morning America on August 21. During the 8AM hour, they will perform their iconic 1999 debut single "Flying Without Wings," which entered the UK charts at No. 1. They will also appear on GMA3: What You Need to Know with a performance of "Hello My Love," the title track and lead single from their 11th studio album Hello My Love. "Hello My Love" was written specifically for Westlife by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac.

Having heard their fans loud and clear over the years, Westlife: The Hits Tour - A St Patrick's Day Special offers longtime North American fans the unforgettable first chance to see the band perform live closer to home. Additionally, Westlife: The Hits Tour - A St Patrick's Day Special delivers fans of pop music an extraordinary opportunity to experience one of the world's most successful and influential pop bands of all time.

