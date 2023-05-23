Whokilledxix Unleash Animated GTA-Style Video For '9mm'

(Warner Records) WHOKILLEDXIX uncover a bullet-riddled and action-packed music video for their latest single "9MM" via Masked Records/Warner Records. The duo-Karm The Tool and Yung Skayda-just hopped on Twitch to personally premiere the clip and share the story behind it. Their livestream attracted fans who heard the story firsthand of how the guys created the video and the larger world around it.
The chaotic video game-style visual introduces the character of JAK. He engages in a high-octane gunfight, burns rubber in an illegal street race, pulls off a heist, outruns New York's finest, and manages to kick it with his homies for some video game time at the end of the day. It stands out as unlike anything WHOKILLEDXIX have done-or the game has seen before. View JAK's antics HERE and stay past the credits...
This time around, they deliver dystopian hip-hop of the highest order. With the chamber locked and loaded, the track sparks raucous rhymes over punchy drums comprised of gun sounds. It finds the duo-Karm The Tool and Yung Skayda-unapologetically innovating again as they level up sonically once more. The guys notably wrote, produced, mixed, and mastered the song by themselves in addition to envisioning the artwork.
About the single, Karm The Tool and Yung Skayda shared, "'9MM' is a song from the perspective of a gun in a video game. We put together everything we found cool about old school hip hop and put it all into this track using gun sounds as percussion. The vibe we ended up with feels perfect for those hot summer drives when you want to nod your head."
Most importantly, it teases a much bigger move by the pair. On July 14, they will reveal the Lore, Vol. 2 EP. It will serve as the soundtrack to an upcoming original physical and digital comic book starring lovable menaces to society- JAK, CHAIN, KID, and MAGICMAN.
