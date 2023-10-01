WHOKILLEDXIX Gets Animated For 'GO!'

(Warner) Kickstarting another phase with a conceptual EP titled In Chains and a comic book of the same name on the horizon, WHOKILLEDXIX unleash their new single "GO!" and animated visualizer via Masked Records/Warner Records.

"GO!" notably sees WHOKILLEDXIX reteam powered by a driving drum beat, signature glitches and a stark bass line. The kinetic production gives way to excellently crafted, infectious verses and an equally potent chorus. Once again, WHOKILLEDXIX incinerate the boundaries between punk, hip-hop, hyperpop, and electronic, pushing forward with an alchemy of their own. The accompanying visualizer literally translates a key moment from their forthcoming comic book to the screen, bringing the story to life in the form of provocative animation. Further integrating both of these mediums, comic book artist Maziyar Sojak designed the single cover as well.

About the song, the band shared, "GO!' is about complicated relationships. You may not always act like friends but your commitment to each other always draws you back. The song is also representative of the unlikely bond between the two lead characters of our comic book: Jackethead and Kidrow. You never know if they are friends or enemies, which is a microcosm for how we feel about some relationships in our lives."

It also continues a busy year for the group. Earlier this summer, they unveiled "Villains" featuring EZEKIEL, which has gained traction at DSPs with hundreds of thousands of streams. That song was preceded by "LUCK1," another blistering track designed to incite mayhem at concerts and festivals. All of this new music follows on the feels of the Connecticut natives' debut album PULLBACK, which dropped last year. Filled with intricate, ferocious creations like "ATTENTION!," "ANXIETY," and "it takes two," the album announced the arrival of a boldly original new voice in music.

Thus far, WHOKILLEDXIX have reeled in a staggering 277 million-plus global streams in addition to 50 million YouTube views and counting. "Kismet" cracked the Top 25 of the Spotify US Viral Chart, while "Spy?" landed on the Viral chart in 21 countries. Beyond packed headline shows, they've graced the bills of So What?, Lookout, and Summer Fest, to name a few.

