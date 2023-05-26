.

Zach Bryan Celebrates 'American Heartbreak' Anniversary

05-26-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Zach Bryan Album art
Album art

(Warner Records) Zach Bryan celebrates the one-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed, chart-topping album American Heartbreak. The album has yet to leave the Billboard 200 Chart since its release, topping the Billboard Country Albums Chart at #1 and emerging as the Most Streamed Country Album on Spotify in 2022.

Recently, Bryan received the award for New Male Artist of the Year at the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. To date, the Oklahoma native has accrued over 5.3 billion streams and earned 3 Gold-certified singles in addition to the now 4x Platinum "Something in the Orange." The latter also secured him a 2023 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Country Solo Performance.

The first half of 2023 saw Bryan touring Europe for the first time with dates in Ireland, England, Scotland, Germany, The Netherlands and Denmark. All shows sold out instantly. His biggest US headline tour to date is currently underway, after selling out months in advance. The Burn Burn Burn North American Tour - which also includes headlining all major country festivals - picks up this week in Albany, NY at MVP Arena.

Earlier this month, Bryan released the cinematic music video for "Oklahoma Smokeshow" - watch it HERE. Bryan is currently hard at work on the follow-up to American Heartbreak.

Zach Bryan Burn Burn Burn 2023 Tour:
* Indicates Festival Date
May 26 Albany, NY MVP Arena
May 28 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
May 30 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
May 31 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 02 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
June 03 Lexington, KY Railbird Festival
June 23 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium
June 24 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium
June 26 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 27 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 07 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
*July 13 Chicago, IL Windy City Smokeout
*July 14-16 Whitefish, MT Under The Big Sky Festival
*July 20-July 22 Cullman, AL Rock The South
*July 23 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Frontier Days
*Aug 05 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival
Aug 07 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Aug 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Aug 11 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Aug 12 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Aug 14 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug 17 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
Aug 19 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Aug 20 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
Aug 21 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Aug 23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Aug 25 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
Aug 27 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 30 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Oct 07 Opelika, AL Auburn Rodeo

Related Stories
Zach Bryan Celebrates 'American Heartbreak' Anniversary

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Lead Two Step Inn Festival Lineup

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup

More Zach Bryan News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more

Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more

Day In Country

Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day- Ian Flanigan Helps Tribute Blake Shelton On Final The Voice Episode- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023

Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando

Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest

Latest News

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch

Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert

Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album

Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance

Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album

Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden

Singled Out: The 6ix's PIG