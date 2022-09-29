Metallica's James Hetfield Teams for M81 Blackened Cigars

Promo photo courtesy We Are RHC

(We Are RHC) Metallica frontman James Hetfield, BLACKENED's Master Distiller & Blender, Rob Deitrich, and Drew Estates have teamed up to create the Blackened Cigars "M81" by Drew Estate.

Here is the official announcement: BLACKENED American Whiskey announces the release of BLACKENED Cigars "M81" by Drew Estate, a passion project that brings together three immensely talented and vastly experienced cigar enthusiasts-Rob Dietrich, the Master Distiller & Blender of BLACKENED American Whiskey; James Hetfield, Metallica co-founder, singer and guitarist; and Jonathan Drew, Founder and President of Drew Estate. The collaboration began with Hetfield and Dietrich, who frequently enjoy cigars together after forming a close friendship through their work together on BLACKENED. The BLACKENED Cigars "M81" by Drew Estate is an exploration into the deepest, darkest, and heaviest depths of the mystical Maduro leaf and is available to enjoy in four sizes.



"It is really a fun social thing for me, a fellowship, to have a few buddies sit around with a few sticks," Hetfield says. "My buddy, Rob Dietrich, and I frequently enjoy cigars together, and he introduced me to Jonathan from Drew Estate. The three of us connected and shared each other's vision and story about where we've been, what we like to see, what is important to us now, and we all came up with what a BLACKENED 'M81' Cigar would look and taste like. I love the Maduro leaf, and I'm super excited for everyone to try this."



Having been friends for well over a decade, Dietrich and Drew always wanted to combine their talents to collaborate on something special, and this seemed to be the perfect opportunity. Samples from the Drew Estate portfolio were sent to Hetfield and Dietrich, who kept cigar journals to critique the cigars and identify what they liked and disliked about each one. After two years of enjoying and sampling cigars together, the group decided on the exact flavor profile that would become BLACKENED Cigars "M81" by Drew Estate.



"This was a project that was purely born from passion...for music, for fellowship, for life, and all the in-between moments within," says Dietrich. "James, Jonathan, and I worked together to create what we feel like is the perfect cigar. The result is truly a monster of flavor-a triple Maduro, designed with definitive depth for darker and bolder palates."



BLACKENED Cigars "M81" by Drew Estate presents a journey through different Maduro leaves, starting with a thick and oily Maduro wrapper that's grown in the rich volcanic soil of Mexico's San Andres Valley. The blend includes a thick and meaty Connecticut River Valley Broadleaf Maduro binder and a filler blend of Nicaraguan and Pennsylvania Broadleaf Maduro tobaccos, including the boldest Pennsylvania Broadleaf ligero in Drew Estate's vast tobacco inventory. Maduro to the Core, BLACKENED Cigars "M81" by Drew Estate is dark, bold, rich, and powerful with alluring notes of espresso, leather, and dark chocolate.



"Hetfield, Dietrich, and the Drew Estate team have dedicated an immense amount of time into this historic brand," adds Drew. "BLACKENED Cigars 'M81' Cigars by Drew Estate reveals layer-after-layer of Maduro's deepest, darkest, most magical, and mysterious character that narrates a defining story of just one thing ... passion!!!"



Cigars and whiskey have always existed in perfect harmony, and BLACKENED Cigars "M81" and BLACKENED American Whiskey are no exception. Dietrich's take on how these two worlds come together is, "The bold, ultra-dark tobacco of the triple Maduro embodied in the BLACKENED Cigars "M81" pairs perfectly with the quality and depth of BLACKENED American Whiskey's sweet bourbon and earthy rye blend, with the brandy cask finish tying both the tobacco and whiskey together in an unrivaled experience of flavor."



Presented in beautiful copper-accented black 20-count boxes, BLACKENED Cigars "M81" by Drew Estate debuts in four sizes: Robusto (5 x 50), Toro (6 x 52), Corona Doble (7 x 50), and Corona (5 x 43). Exclusively available to Drew Diplomat Program participants beginning on Sept. 29, BLACKENED M81 Cigars by Drew Estate's MSRPs are: $183/box or $9.15/cigar for the Corona; $189/box or $9.45/cigar for the Robusto; $197/box or $9.85/cigar for the Toro; and $207/box or $10.35/cigar for the Corona Doble.

Related Stories

Metallica And Black Sabbath Members Perform At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Metallica To Play Early 80s Set At Zazula Tribute Concert

Metallica Share Helping Hands Concert Details

Jon & Marsha Zazula Private Collection Auction Now Live

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica