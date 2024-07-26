.

Metallica Stream Copenhagen Performance Of 1983 Classic Hit The Lights

Bruce Henne | 07-26-2024
(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Hit The Lights", from a June 14 concert at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. The first of two shows in the city delivered a 15-song set that featured songs from eight of the band's studio albums.

"Hit The Lights" was the opening tack on Metallica's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which was issued following the group's singing with independent label Megaforce Records.

After recently wrapping up the European leg of the M72 World Tour, Metallica will next open a series of North American dates; get more info and stream live performance videos of "Hit The Lights" and "72 Seasons" from the Copenhagen event here.

