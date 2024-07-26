Metallica Stream Copenhagen Performance Of 1983 Classic Hit The Lights

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Hit The Lights", from a June 14 concert at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. The first of two shows in the city delivered a 15-song set that featured songs from eight of the band's studio albums.
"Hit The Lights" was the opening tack on Metallica's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which was issued following the group's singing with independent label Megaforce Records.
After recently wrapping up the European leg of the M72 World Tour, Metallica will next open a series of North American dates; get more info and stream live performance videos of "Hit The Lights" and "72 Seasons" from the Copenhagen event here.
Metallica Launch Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton
Watch Metallica's James Hetfield In Trailer For Dark Western Thriller 'The Thicket'
Metallica Scholars Initiative Now In All 50 States
Metallica Announce The Helping Hands Concert & Auction 2024
Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency- Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack- more
Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'- Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video- more
Post Malone And Luke Combs Team For 'Guy For That'- mgk and Jelly Roll Hit 'Lonely Road'- Kenny Chesney- Kacey Musgraves- more
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency
Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack
The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Animated Video
Fit For A King Recruit The Plot In You's Tewers For 'TECHNIUM' Video
Middle Child Syndrome Says 'Listen To Me' With Debut Album
Singled Out: The Sweet's Little Miracle
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Vilified', Announces New album
Imagine Dragons Rock 'Nice To Meet You' In New Live Video