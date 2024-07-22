Metallica Announce The Helping Hands Concert & Auction 2024

(NLM) Metallica and its All Within My Hands foundation have confirmed that the fourth Helping Hands Concert & Auction will take place December 13 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, this year's event will mark the return of AWMH's Helping Hands Concert & Auction to L.A.-where the previous Helping Hands show in December 2022 raised approximately $3,000,000-100% of which went directly to All Within My Hands' efforts supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, disaster relief and other critical local services-and featured appearances by Robert Downey Jr., Tony Hawk, St. Vincent, leaders from six of AWMH's non-profit partner organizations and a set by Greta Van Fleet, all culminating in a very special acoustic/electric performance from Metallica.

All Within My Hands' fourth Helping Hands Concert & Auction promises to be another unforgettable night of music and philanthropy. This year's lineup will be announced shortly, along with amazing items and experiences to be auctioned off, all to benefit the Foundation, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported Metallica over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million - providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.

Tickets go on sale for this unique event on Friday, July 26, at 10 AM PDT

