DragonForce's Marc Hudson Release 'Starbound Stories' Video

(Freeman) Just before his first solo album drops this Friday, DragonForce vocalist Marc Hudson has released the third single and title track from his highly anticipated solo debut, 'Starbound Stories'. On this track, he's joined by prog guitarist Galen Stapley (Azure), who provides a fascinating solo. Together with MARC HUDSON's crystal clear vocals, the song develops to an uplifting anime-inspired power track that further enhances the magical atmosphere and backs up the skillful guitars and drums.
This last advance taste of the album perfectly showcases what can be expected of it - an uplifting journey through MARC HUDSON's universe of power metal, anime influences, Japanese music and video game soundtracks. This impression is underlined by a magical and colorful music video released alongside the single.
MARC shared, "Starbound Stories', the title track, serves as the unrelenting epilogue to the album's sonically rich tapestry of adventure & destiny, resounding into skies and souls alike the ultimate power metal anthem of perseverance & belief in the self."
DragonForce Frontman Marc Hudson Announces Solo Album
Eric Clapton, Bob Weir Appear On Stephen Marley's New Album- Metallica Screening At The Academy Museum- Robert Plant- more
Guns N' Roses Rock Live Debut On New Single 'Perhaps'- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Inks New Record Deal- more
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Eric Clapton, Bob Weir and More Appear On Stephen Marley's New Album
Robert Plant Taking Part In Gloucester History Festival
Old Crow Medicine Show Recruit Mavis Staples For 'One Drop'
Letters To Cleo Marking Aurora Gory Alice 30th Anniversary With Special Shows
Max And Igor Cavalera's GO AHEAD AND DIE Release 'Tumors' Video
DragonForce's Marc Hudson Release 'Starbound Stories' Video