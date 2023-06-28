DragonForce Frontman Marc Hudson Announces Solo Album

(Napalm Records) DragonForce frontman Marc Hudson has been added to Napalm Records' growing roster, who has just signed a worldwide contract with the premier rock and metal empire. Along with the signing and after 12 years with DragonForce, Marc Hudson presents his first solo album, entitled Starbound Stories, set for release on August 25, 2023! Starbound Stories is a sparkling, anime-inspired power metal ride, heavily influenced by both Japanese music and video game soundtracks, and featuring a horde of notable guests.

Marc Hudson adds: "It is with great pride that I can finally announce my signing to Napalm Records. I'm very grateful for the label's belief in me as a solo artist and can't wait to have Napalm on my side to show Starbound Stories to the world!"

Today, Marc Hudson's brand new single, "Astralive", marks the start of an exciting new chapter and serves as a first taste of his upcoming solo debut, accompanied by an official music video. "Astralive" lures with an undeniably catchy chorus whilst also featuring fast drum patterns, spellbinding guitarwork and keys, and skillful power metal vocals that reach for the skies.

Marc says of the track, "'Astralive' is the first single from the album and takes the listener on a power metal journey through space and time. This song explores the cosmic mysteries of the universe and mankind's eternal search for wisdom beyond the stars."

Related Stories

News > Marc Hudson