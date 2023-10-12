.

Marc Hudson Shares Comic-Inspired Animated 'Dracula X' Lyric Video

10-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Marc Hudson Shares Comic-Inspired Animated 'Dracula X' Lyric Video

(Napalm Records) Marc Hudson (DragonForce) has revealed a new lyric video for his track "Dracula X!", cut from his recent solo debut Starbound Stories! Explosive power metal anthem "Dracula X!" features a skillful guitar solo by Jacky Vincent (ex-Falling in Reverse, ex-Cry Venom) and impressive guest vocals by Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires).

Starbound Stories is an uplifting journey through MARC HUDSON's universe of power metal, anime influences, Japanese music and video game soundtracks, last mentioned particularly present on "Dracula X!". The new comic-inspired animated lyric video to "Dracula X!" leads the listener through the exciting storyline of the track.

Hudson on "Dracula X!": "'Dracula X!' is a visceral journey inspired by the Castlevania saga. With the spellbinding screams of Adrienne Cowan and the virtuoso mastery of Jacky Vincent's guitar, it is an evocative battle cry, echoing through the corridors of Dracula's cursed castle. Through its haunting notes and lyrical poetry, it immortalizes the relentless quest to conquer the undying evil, a sonic testament to the eternal struggle between light and darkness."

Related Stories
Marc Hudson Shares Comic-Inspired Animated 'Dracula X' Lyric Video

DragonForce's Marc Hudson Release 'Starbound Stories' Video

DragonForce Frontman Marc Hudson Announces Solo Album

More Marc Hudson News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release- The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie Announce Twin Tribute Vinyl- more

KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'- Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project- more

Day In Country

NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver DREAMS REIMAGINED- Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, More Added To All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood- more

Reviews

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival

Latest News

Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release

Sun Room Share 'At Least I Tried' Video

Mondo Generator Streaming New Album 'We Stand Against You'

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie Announce Twin Tribute Vinyl

Venera (James Shaffer of Korn and Chris Hunt) Debut 'Ochre' (ft. HEALTH) Video

Celebrates Final Shows of 2023 With 'Wolves Of War' Lyric Video

Marc Hudson Shares Comic-Inspired Animated 'Dracula X' Lyric Video

KRIEG Streaming First Album In Nine Years Ahead Of Release