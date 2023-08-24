MESSER Cover Bryan Adams' 'Cuts Like a Knife'

(OMG) Texas rockers MESSER have shared their brand new rendition of Bryan Adams' classic hit "Cuts Like a Knife", along with the official video for the cover track.
Here is the official announcement: MESSER, whose name translates to "knife" in German, has taken this iconic song and sharpened it to perfection, breathing new life into an ageless favorite. With its irresistible energy, powerful vocals, and hard-hitting instrumentals, MESSER's cover is a must-listen for any rock enthusiast. We believe this rendition has the potential to captivate audiences and become an instant favorite on many playlists around the World.
MESSER's cover of "Cuts Like a Knife" embraces the essence of the original while infusing it with their distinctive style. From the very first note, listeners will be drawn in by the band's electrifying sound and the raw passion conveyed through their performance. The captivating vocals and the soaring guitar riffs complement each other flawlessly, creating a dynamic and unforgettable experience for the audience. This electrifying energy will undoubtedly leave listeners eager to hear more from MESSER.
Covering an iconic classic like Bryan Adams' "Cuts Like a Knife" is no easy task, but MESSER has managed to strike the perfect balance between honoring the original and adding their signature MESSER sound.
Singled Out: Messer's Unfvckwitable
Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'- Staind- Back To The 2000's Tour- Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards - more
Ghost Devotional Pop-Up Announced By GRAMMY Museum- Oceans Cover System Of A Down's 'Chop Suey'- Of Mice & Men
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'
Staind Get Animated For New Single 'In This Condition'
The Union Underground, SOiL, RA and Flaw Plot The Back To The 2000's Tour
Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards With TV Debut Performance Of 'Honey (Are You Coming?)'
Saving Abel Release 'Fire' Video
Metallica Stream Rare New Jersey Performance Of The Memory Remains
Yes Announce Special 'Yessingles' Collection
Polaris Premiere 'Overflow' Video