Metallica Stream Rare New Jersey Performance Of The Memory Remains

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1997 classic, "The Memory Remains", during an August 6 show in New Jersey, and the band is sharing pro-shot video from the event.

The show was the first time in 19 years that the song was performed in East Rutherford; it was last played there on October 22, 2004 at Continental Airlines Arena.

The sixth weekend as part of the M72 World Tour - and second of two concerts at the city's MetLife Stadium - delivered the second appearance of the lead single from "Reload" during the 2023 trek in support of the group's latest album, "72 Seasons."

Metallica launched the two-year M72 series in Amsterdam, NL on April 27; the run sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different set lists and support lineups.

Metallica will perform two shows at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA this weekend; the August 25 gig will feature openers Pantera and Mammoth WVH, with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on board for the August 27 date.

Stream "The Memory Remains" from New Jersey here.

