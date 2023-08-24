Metallica Stream Rare New Jersey Performance Of The Memory Remains

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1997 classic, "The Memory Remains", during an August 6 show in New Jersey, and the band is sharing pro-shot video from the event.
The show was the first time in 19 years that the song was performed in East Rutherford; it was last played there on October 22, 2004 at Continental Airlines Arena.
The sixth weekend as part of the M72 World Tour - and second of two concerts at the city's MetLife Stadium - delivered the second appearance of the lead single from "Reload" during the 2023 trek in support of the group's latest album, "72 Seasons."
Metallica launched the two-year M72 series in Amsterdam, NL on April 27; the run sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different set lists and support lineups.
Metallica will perform two shows at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA this weekend; the August 25 gig will feature openers Pantera and Mammoth WVH, with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on board for the August 27 date.
Stream "The Memory Remains" from New Jersey here.
Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Too Far Gone' In New Jersey
Metallica Through The Never in 3D Screening At The Academy Museum
Metallica Share Live 'Seek and Destroy' Video
Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Shadows Follow'
Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'- Staind- Back To The 2000's Tour- Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards - more
Ghost Devotional Pop-Up Announced By GRAMMY Museum- Oceans Cover System Of A Down's 'Chop Suey'- Of Mice & Men
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'
Staind Get Animated For New Single 'In This Condition'
The Union Underground, SOiL, RA and Flaw Plot The Back To The 2000's Tour
Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards With TV Debut Performance Of 'Honey (Are You Coming?)'
Saving Abel Release 'Fire' Video
Metallica Stream Rare New Jersey Performance Of The Memory Remains
Yes Announce Special 'Yessingles' Collection
Polaris Premiere 'Overflow' Video