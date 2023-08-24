Silent Planet Announce SUPERBLOOM Album And Share 'Collider' Video

SUPERBLOOM album cover SUPERBLOOM album cover

(Atom Splitter) California metal band Silent Planet have announced their new album SUPERBLOOM. It arrives November 3 via Solid State Records. The release date is significant for the band, as it arrives on the anniversary of their horrific van accident.

Today, the band has shared the music video for "Collider." "Take all the darkness. All the vitriol, the greed and the vanity; lay it again as dust. Everything can be alchemized. This song is called 'Collider,'" says singer Garrett Russell. "It's about what comes out of our lives when the people we trust and hold closest are the ones who can hurt or betray us the worst. We don't have to run from the pain or be afraid. The dark gives us the energy to make something beautiful. The song is about alchemizing the darkness and transforming its negative properties."

When the band dropped "Antimatter," Revolver enthused, "Silent Planet's new single begins with throbbing electronic pulsations and robotic clean croons, making you think that you're in for a clubby pop song. Nope. The djent instrumentation comes crashing through, and eventually the whole song builds up to a screamed chant that blends poledance-worthy synths with rigid, toe-stubbing breakdowns. F*** yes."

"A SUPERBLOOM is this strange moment where brilliant fauna spring forth unexpectedly and bring forth such an array of colors, it almost feels alien in origin," Garrett notes. "It only lasts for a couple of weeks before it's gone. While we were recording, the SUPERBLOOM was happening. For me, the record is getting in touch with the other side and watching the strange and paranormal emerge from the mundane and profane, hence the title."

Silent Planet has consistently transfixed a diehard fanbase. The group dropped a string of acclaimed albums, including The Night God Slept [2014], Everything Was Sound [2016], When The End Began [2018], and Iridescent [2021]. Album standout "Trilogy" generated 5.3 million Spotify streams to sit alongside their genre-bending triumph "Panic Room" from the 2016 release, currently at 5 million. The guys notably took home "Best Underground Band" at the 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards and toured with the likes of Motionless In White, August Burns Red, Beartooth, and The Contortionist.

Over the course of two years, they recorded what would become SUPERBLOOM in Woodland Hills, CA alongside longtime producer and frequent collaborator Daniel Braunstein. A jarring turn of events split the process into two seasons. Trekking through a Wyoming snowstorm in November 2022, Silent Planet survived a vehicle accident. The van flipped over, leaving the group laying in the wreckage of a bitter Wyoming snowstorm as Garrett was hospitalized with a fractured back and head wound requiring stitches.

"The majority of us were awake when we felt the van start to slide," he says. "We had some time to come to grips with the fact we were about to go down and have a close brush with death. Afterwards, we talked about what to do with the band. We went back into the record with an increased willingness to take risks. It bolstered our confidence to try new things. When the accident happened, it did something to my head, and it fed into the album."

Along the way, they settled on a conceptual framework, expanding the scope of their vision like never before. "I grew up in Northern California," he continues. "There's a strip of the state known as Humboldt County, but it's called the 'Lost Cove.' It's a hotbed for strange and paranormal events like UFO and Big Foot sightings. There's so much we haven't uncovered. It's possible our reality as we know it is not complete. We started telling the tale of a 17-year-old who went missing. It's based on a true story with many details changed. Art dictates reality, and reality dictates art. Making this record was a very strange and mystical process. It's the most magical and inspired moment of our career so far."

Related Stories

Silent Planet Frontman Injured In Tour Van Accident

More Silent Planet News