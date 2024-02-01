Silent Planet Premiere SUPERBLOOM Video

California rockers Silent Planet have released a music video for the title track to their new album, "SUPERBLOOM", which arrived last year via Solid State Records.

"We decided to make a video around an alternate interpretation of our title track 'SUPERBLOOM' that is largely inspired by Midsommar and the Heaven's Gate cult suicides," the band shares. "We teamed up with our longtime video partners Hometown Team, and collaborated on the story.

"We were fortunate to work with two actors who have an incredible amount of experience in the genre: Jenna Kannell (Terrifier) and Jess Matney. And a bunch of our listeners came along as extras. We feel that this video is our best work to date, and wanted to release it now to start alongside our Superbloom headline tour."

Silent Planet are currently on a headline tour of North America. All dates are below.

SILENT PLANET ON TOUR:

WITH AVIANA + JOHNNY BOOTH:

2/1 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

2/2 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

2/3 - Springfield, MO - The Outland

2/4 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

2/6 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

2/7 - Houston, TX - RISE Rooftop

2/9 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

2/10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

2/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

2/14 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

2/15 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

2/16 - Columbus, OH - The KING of CLUBS

2/17 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Hardcore

2/20 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

2/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2/22 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

2/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

