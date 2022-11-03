Silent Planet Frontman Injured In Tour Van Accident

Silent Planet frontman Garrett Russell was treated in a hospital after the band's tour van was involved in an accident and rolled over while traveling on their just launched tour with The Plot In You.
Garrett broke the news to fans via Twitter. He first tweeted, "just got in a van wreck. It rolled. everyone is okay. Bleeding from head not sure how to make it stop. seeing colours. love you. I was laying in my bunk, had just clocked out from a drive. love u all. Be consumed."
He then followed up with, "in the back of an ambulance. everyone else is going to hotel. going to get my head checked out and they said something to seal the wound.
"will miss the salt lake show tonight, sorry. hoping to make that sac show on the 5th honestly. i hate missing shows. and i love our family"
