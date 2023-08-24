Staind Get Animated For New Single 'In This Condition'

Staind have released an animated lyric video for their brand new song "In This Condition," a track from their forthcoming album, "Confessions of the Fallen", which will now arrive on September 22nd.

"In This Condition" is the third track released from the new album, following "Cycle of Hurting" and debut single, "Lowest In Me" which reached #1 for consecutive weeks at Active Rock and Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts.



Confessions of the Fallen will be the band's first new studio album since 2011, has the new release date due to production delay via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Variants of the album including limited-edition orange vinyl, and other exclusive merch bundle items are available through album pre-order HERE



Staind will wrap up their tour with Godsmack in Austin, TX August 31 and embark on solo dates beginning September 1 in El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock.



STAIND AND GODSMACK 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 24 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater



STAIND SOLO DATES:

Fri Sept 1 - El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock

Sun Sept 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Mon Sept 4 - Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Thu Sept 7 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Fri Sept 8 - Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center

Sat Sept 9 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Sun Sept 10 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Cove

Thu Sept 14 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

Fri Sept 15 - Saint Michael, ND @ Spirit Lake Casino

Sat Sept 16 - Danbury, WI @ St. Croix Casino Danbury

Sun Oct 22 - Ft Worth, TX @ Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest

