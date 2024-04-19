Staind Get Animated For 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy Video

Staind have released an animated music video for their new single "Better Days" featuring Dorothy, which comes from their latest studio album, Confessions of the Fallen.
According to the announcement, "Better Days," an emotionally charged power ballad that is classic Staind, marks the first time the band has a featured artist on a song. Singer and namesake of LA rock band, Dorothy brings her powerhouse vocals alongside Aaron Lewis, taking the sentiment of the song to the next level.
"This was a departure for me," says Aaron Lewis. "It's really the first time Staind explored a feature with a female guest vocalist. Once we started tracking I could tell the synergy was there. We didn't have to pick harmonies, we didn't have to analyze parts, they just happened. I'm stoked to have Dorothy on this single with me. Her talent and voice are incredible."
"I had a great time tracking "Better Days," adds Dorothy. "It's a beautiful song and I hope fans connect with it. I'm so grateful to Aaron for the opportunity."
"Better Days" is the third rock song released from Confessions of the Fallen. The first two singles "Lowest and Me" and "Here and Now" reached #1 on Active Rock chart.
See Staind live on the Tailgate Tour with special guests Seether, Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, beginning April 22 in Brandon, MS.
Staind's co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin and special guests Daughtry and Lakeview, kicks off September 10 in Burgettstown, PA.
STAIND 2024 TOUR DATES:
*TAILGATE TOUR w/ Seether, Saint Asonia & Tim Montana
April 18 St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
April 19 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 20 Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fair Grounds
April 22 Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheatre *
April 23 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *
April 25 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center / WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
April 26 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena / 98 Rock Spring Thing
April 27 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center / The Big Gig III
April 30 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *
May 1 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *
May 3 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum / HOG FEST
May 4 St Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center / 93X Twin City Takeover
May 5 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *
May 7 Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall *
May 9 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena *
May 11 N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *
May 12 Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *
May 14 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Ampitheater *
May 15 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Ampitheatre *
May 18 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN CO-HEADLINE TOUR w/ special guests Daughtry and Lakeview
Sep 10 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sep 11 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sep 13 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sep 14 Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union Ampitheatre
Sep 18 Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Sep 19 Wantagh, NY @Northwest Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep 21 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union
Sep 22 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sep 26 West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sep 28 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct 1 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct 3 Denver, CO @ The JunkYard
Oct 5 West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 6 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Amphitheatre
Oct 8 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Oct 9 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct 13 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Oct 15 Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct 18 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ampitheatre
Oct 19 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Oct 22 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct 24 The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct 25 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
