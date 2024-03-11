Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour

Staind and Breaking Benjamin have announced that they are teaming this fall to launch a coheadlining tour of the U.S. that will feature Daughtry as direct support and Lakeview as the opener.

The 23-city tour will kick off on September 10th at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA and will wrap up in Austin at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on October 25th.

Live Nation shared the following ticket details: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, March 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 12 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, March 14 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

TOUR DATES:

*Not A Live Nation Date | #Daughtry Not On This Date | ^Lakeview Not On This Date

Tue Sep 10 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake | Staind & Breaking Benjamin#

Wed Sep 11 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre | Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Fri Sep 13 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center | Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Sat Sep 14 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre | Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Wed Sep 18 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion | Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Thu Sep 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Sat Sep 21 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek | Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Sun Sep 22 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion | Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Thu Sep 26 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Sat Sep 28 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Tue Oct 01 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Thu Oct 03 | Denver, CO | The JunkYard | Breaking Benjamin & Staind*

Sat Oct 05 | West Valley City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Sun Oct 06 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Amphitheatre | Breaking Benjamin & Staind*

Tue Oct 08 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Wed Oct 09 | Portland, OR | Moda Center | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Sun Oct 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Tue Oct 15 | Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Fri Oct 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Sat Oct 19 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Tue Oct 22 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Thu Oct 24 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman | Breaking Benjamin & Staind^

Fri Oct 25 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater | Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Related Stories

Aaron Lewis Shares New Song 'Made In China'

Staind Take 'Here and Now' To No. 1

Aaron Lewis Announces New Album The Hill And Shares New Single

Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Postpones American Patriot Dates

News > Staind