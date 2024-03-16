Aaron Lewis Goes 'Over The Hill' With New Single

(Absolute Publicity) Staind frontman Aaron Lewis have shared a lyric video for his new song "Over The Hill", which is the final preview of his forthcoming solo country album "THE HILL" that will arrive on March 29th.
"'Over The Hill' is the realization that we all make mistakes, take different paths and learn as we go," explains Lewis of the new track. "I've embraced it with no regrets."
On "Over The Hill," (written by Lewis, Matt McGinn and Bobby Pinson) Lewis takes the big-picture view, looking back on his 50-plus years with a self-aware sense of pride. Owning both his missteps and moments of clarity, a true everyday American deciding to make his final stand, figuring the climb was ultimately worth the effort.
Featuring ten tracks penned solo or with a tight circle of collaborator/confidants, the THE HILL speaks to a time of upheaval - both in the wider world and within. Pledging to shoot his fans straight, Lewis offers up a 50-50 mix of riding out the winds of change and driving another mineshaft deep into his soul. Like his 2022 collection FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS, Lewis delivers THE HILL as an acoustic record, maximizing the potential for lyrical impact. Produced by Lewis alongside Ira Dean, it's raw in the purest sense of the Country-rock term - often backing his jagged-edge vocal with just a guitar, dobro and mandolin.
