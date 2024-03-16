.

Aaron Lewis Goes 'Over The Hill' With New Single

03-16-2024
Aaron Lewis Goes 'Over The Hill' With New Single

(Absolute Publicity) Staind frontman Aaron Lewis have shared a lyric video for his new song "Over The Hill", which is the final preview of his forthcoming solo country album "THE HILL" that will arrive on March 29th.

"'Over The Hill' is the realization that we all make mistakes, take different paths and learn as we go," explains Lewis of the new track. "I've embraced it with no regrets."

On "Over The Hill," (written by Lewis, Matt McGinn and Bobby Pinson) Lewis takes the big-picture view, looking back on his 50-plus years with a self-aware sense of pride. Owning both his missteps and moments of clarity, a true everyday American deciding to make his final stand, figuring the climb was ultimately worth the effort.

Featuring ten tracks penned solo or with a tight circle of collaborator/confidants, the THE HILL speaks to a time of upheaval - both in the wider world and within. Pledging to shoot his fans straight, Lewis offers up a 50-50 mix of riding out the winds of change and driving another mineshaft deep into his soul. Like his 2022 collection FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS, Lewis delivers THE HILL as an acoustic record, maximizing the potential for lyrical impact. Produced by Lewis alongside Ira Dean, it's raw in the purest sense of the Country-rock term - often backing his jagged-edge vocal with just a guitar, dobro and mandolin.

Related Stories
Aaron Lewis Goes 'Over The Hill' With New Single

Aaron Lewis Shares New Song 'Made In China'

Aaron Lewis Announces New Album The Hill And Shares New Single

Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Postpones American Patriot Dates

Aaron Lewis, Ben Haggard Lead A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis Concert

News > Aaron Lewis

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With Sammy's Island At The Palms- Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project No. 2 Coming This Week- more

AC/DC Go Gold For 50th Anniversary- Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John5 Joining Billy Morrison Event- Slipknot's Debut Revisited- more

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist

Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974

Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More

Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More

Peytan Porter - Grown

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With Sammy's Island At The Palms

Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project No. 2 Coming This Week

Sting 3.0 Tour Expanded Due To High Demand

Tim McGraw Delivers 'One Bad Habit' Video As The Standing Room Only Tour Launches

Mob Rules Cover Iron Maiden's 'Run To The Hills'

Aaron Lewis Goes 'Over The Hill' With New Single

My Dying Bride Reveal 'The 2nd of Three Bells' Video

Rolling Stones Star Joins Supergroup Hawkestrel For 'Evil Rock'