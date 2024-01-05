Bret Michaels Got it Right Says Steven Adler's Publicist - 2023 In Review

Bret Michaels Got it Right Says Steven Adler's Publicist was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: (Life And Times) In a new profile by Mick Michaels at "The Cosmick View", Steven Adler's publicist Rikki Lee Travolta expounds upon the importance of managing image in the media - citing Poison lead singer Bret Michaels as an ideal example of image done right.

"I admire guys like Bret Michaels - who is an absolute expert at image. He has a very specific look that he has cultivated over the years. He has a very specific music style. He has certain catchphrases and a way of speaking that is inherently his own. He has a wonderfully charismatic public persona that highlights his best attributes as a person. It all comes together brilliantly," says Travolta.

The end result of all that effort creating a winning image? "Everyone in the world knows Bret Michaels. He's going to be in the headlines and selling out concerts as long as he wants to," praises Travolta.

Check out the full interview here.

