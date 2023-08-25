Fleetwood Mac Stream 'Say You Love Me' In Rumours Live Album

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac is streaming audio of a 1977 performance of "Say You Love Me" as the latest preview to the September 8 release of the "Rumours Live" album.

The project captures the band in concert at The Forum in Los Angeles while the "Rumours" album was in the middle of a 19-week run atop the US Billboard 200 as the No. 1 album in America.

The nearly 90-minute performance includes live versions of most of the songs from "Rumours" and 1975's self-titled record, which was the group's first multi-platinum No. 1 album.

The concert remained unreleased for decades until 2021, when "Gold Dust Woman" from the show was included as a bonus track on "Live: Deluxe Edition", an expanded version of Fleetwood Mac's 1980 concert album; the other 17 songs on the collection have never been released before.

Get more details about "Rumours Live" and stream "Say You Love Me" here.

