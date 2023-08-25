MxPx Rock Livestream To Celebrate New Album Arrival

(wtf) MxPx, the iconic punk rock band hailing from Bremerton, Washington is back at it again. Today, they proudly release their highly anticipated 11th studio album, Find A Way Home, now available on all major streaming platforms. To celebrate the release of Find A Way Home, the band put on a massive live-stream concert for their fans across the internet, broadcasting live from partner platforms such as YouTube, SPIN, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, SiriusXM Faction Punk, 23Punk, Furnace Fest, Punk Rock MBA, Today I Grew Up, idobi Radio, and more - in case you missed it, check out the replay via YouTube below.
Find A Way Home comprises 13 original tracks, all recorded at Monkey Trench Studios in Bremerton, WA. The album was engineered and mixed by Ryan Furlott, who also shares a producing credit on the album alongside MxPx. As MxPx gears up for an exciting year ahead, they are set to headline Furnace Fest on September 22 and perform the highly-anticipated When We Were Young Festival on October 21 and 22. In addition, fans can anticipate a series of headlining shows, with the first announced show being at The Hollywood Palladium on January 6 with Less Than Jake, Relient K, and Smoking Popes.
Since their inception in 1992, MxPx has lived the music industry roller coaster. They've spent some time on major labels, selling millions of records along the way, to these days self-releasing their own music with a small team. They've toured the entire world 10x over and to this day can show up pretty much anywhere and have an audience that wants to see them. It's a dream that they don't take for granted. They spent six months refining songs for Find A Way Home in hopes of delivering something both lifelong fans and new fans would love. But most importantly delivering something that felt like MxPx. It's been a long and amazing journey, and this is their new chapter. Find A Way Home.
