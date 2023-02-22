MxPx, Turnstile, Bane and Pennywise Lead Furnace Fest Lineup

Event poster

MxPx, Turnstile, Bane and Pennywise lead the lineup for the 2023 edition of Furnace Fest that will be taking place at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, AL on September 22nd through 24th.

The event will also feature performances from Hatebreed, Anberlin, Relient K, Head Automatica, Thursday, Saosin, Enter Shikari, Hast The Day, Between the Buried and Me, Bouncing Souls and more.

Here is MxPx's official announcement: The band announced they will be headlining Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL this Fall, closing the first night on September 22, 2023. Other headliners on the fest include Turnstile, Bane, and Pennywise. With new music on the way, the band plans to be making more appearances this year, including the highly raved-about When We Were Young Festival in 2023 alongside Blink-182 and Green Day.

Furnace Fest is a punk and hardcore festival that gathers the largest bands from these aforementioned scenes over the past 30 years, into one big 3-day festival that happens once a year. They also pull bands out of retirement to play reunion shows that people thought would never happen (Bane, Kid Ninety Pound Wuss, Chasing Victory, etc) and are in the pulse of breakout bands that are Grammy-nominated as of 2023 (Turnstile). It is a celebration and reunion of fans within the punk and hardcore community to experience their favorite bands they ever never got to see or get to tally another time seeing them in a fun and unique venue setting of Sloss Furnaces.

Mike Herrera, the singer of MxPx had this to add:

"Furnace Fest made it clear they wanted us to be part of the event. We're thankful and excited to be part of this one!!!! When your friends tell you something matters, you listen. We did an entire tour with Relient K years ago and we're finally gonna be able to reconnect, I'm looking forward to it. Fletcher from Pennywise once used our drummer Yuri as a bowling ball in Australia, true story!!! Jeff from Ninety Pound Wuss did screams on The Theme Fiasco from our Buffalo album. There are so many friends on here, Anberlin, Ghoti Hook, too many to name with so many stories about each so Im stopping there. We got a new record on the way and we're playing Furnace Fest. Celebrate with us in September!"

MxPx is a punk rock band from Bremerton, Washington that started in 1992, playing shows in backyards, local VFW halls, and bars they weren't old enough to drink in. They went on to sell millions of records, tour the world, and become one of the forerunners of the pop-punk movement. Now 30 years and running into a legendary career, MxPx has learned a thing or two from success and failure. Here's the secret. Focus on the fans, love your fans, but never compromise your art. Oh, and it actually helps to like your bandmates.



If the story stopped today, MxPx would be remembered as a band that inspired many. Countless bands thank them for helping them get a start or a leg up in this ruthless industry, and then even more fans thank them for being the soundtrack to their lives. But that's just up until now, and it's not over yet. They still got a voice and a lot to say, and have been writing and recording new songs for the world to hear.

