MxPx Announces New Shows And 2024 Tour Dates With The Ataris

(wtf) MxPx announces a slew of live shows following the release of their latest album, Find A Way Home, which has been hailed by NPR as the band's "best album in quite some time." After playing this year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, the band will be heading to Indonesia to headline the massive FANATIK, RockARoma, and Rock In Celebes Festivals - some of the country's biggest events pulling in over 25,000 attendees.

In 2024, MxPx will be kicking off the New Year with a headlining show on January 6th at The Hollywood Palladium with Less Than Jake, Relient K, and Smoking Popes, before heading on a Nationwide tour with The Ataris starting in NYC on February 9, 2024 at Webster Hall and ending April 6 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot. On April 4th, MxPx and The Ataris will be joined by longtime friends Five Iron Frenzy for their show in Denver at the Odgen Theatre.

Since its inception in 1992, MxPx has lived the music industry roller coaster. They've spent some time on major labels, selling millions of records along the way, to these days self-releasing their own music with a small team. They've toured the entire world 10x over and to this day can show up pretty much anywhere and have an audience that wants to see them. It's a dream that they don't take for granted. They spent six months refining songs for their latest album, Find A Way Home, in hopes of delivering something both lifelong fans and new fans would love. But most importantly delivering something that felt like MxPx. It's been a long and amazing journey, and this is their new chapter.

Keep a close eye out for more international dates to be announced for 2024 soon.

10/21- Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10/22- Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10/27- Bali, Indonesia - FANATIK Festival

10/28- Jakarta, Indonesia- RockARoma Festival

10/29- Makassar, Indonesia- Rock In Celebes Festival

12/30- Seattle, WA - The Showbox w/ Diesel Boy

1/6/24- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium w/ Less Than Jake, Relient K and Smoking Popes

2/9- New York City, NY - Webster Hall w/ The Ataris

2/10- Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer w/ The Ataris

3/15- Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre w/ The Ataris

3/16- Orlando, FL - House of Blues w/ The Ataris

4/5- Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre w/ The Ataris and Five Iron Frenzy

4/6- Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot w/ The Ataris

