Queen Salute The Fans On The Greatest Live

(hennemusic) Queen salute their fans on the latest episode of the weekly series The Greatest Live. Brian May and Roger Taylor describe the special relationship they share with the fans, and reveal how the audience interaction during the live show was not only vital to creating the atmosphere on the night, but helped shape how the tour evolved.
"I think we have a very personal relationship with the audience," says May. "We don't get lost in being gods with the costumes and lights. We're still human and we like the interaction. I think that's something which is a little different."
"And this is a wonderful feeling and we should involve the audience," adds Taylor. "And, you know, the one thing we weren't was a shoe gazing... I mean, I remember some bands, the guitar player might even face the back. It's just f**king rude, you know?"
It was Queen's love of audience participation that sparked call-and-response classics like "We Will Rock You", and they still believe the fans' reaction is the best yardstick for tightening the set list.
Watch the latest episode of "The Greatest Live" here.
