Johnny Thunders Rare Demo Collection Released

(dmk) Renowned late New York Dolls Guitarist Johnny Thunders' rare demo collection Finally Alone - The Sticks & Stones Tapes has been released as a limited-edition vinyl set through Cleopatra Records.
Specially-packaged with a bonus 7", featuring a brand-new mix of "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory" by modern retro-rock stars The Courettes, plus two B-sides, this compilation will be available at Vinyl or Digital.
Thunders, who was revered for his raw and untamed guitar style, was the NY Dolls Guitarist since the 1970s. Legend has it that in his final days, as the years of wild living had started to catch up to him, a cash-strapped Thunders made a deal with his then manager Jeff Grabow offering in exchange for money owed this set of tapes that would constitute the final recorded output of one of rock music's generational talents!
This ultra-rare collection was made right before his passing in 1991. The official Finally Alone - The Sticks & Stones Tapes track list is as follows:
12″ Vinyl
SIDE A
1. Help The Homeless
2. Disappointed In You
3. Nine Lives
4. Glory, Glory
5. Some Hearts
SIDE B
1. A Lie On You
2. In God's Name
3. Jungle Love
4. Bring It On Home
5. What's Going On
6. Another Girl Another Planet
7. You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory
7″ SIDE A
1. You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory (The Courettes Mix)
7″ SIDE B
1. Wild Horses
2. Dead Flowers
