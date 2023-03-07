.

The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Johnny Thunders Cover

Bruce Henne | 03-07-2023

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have released a video for their cover of the Johnny Thunders track, "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory."

The group's version of the 1978 song by the late New York Dolls rocker appears on the supergroup's second album, "Rise", and features Joe Perry on lead vocals.

Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, "Rise" mixes new original material from the lineup led by Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, and select covers, including tunes by David Bowie, and The Jim Carroll Band.

The Hollywood Vampires return to live action in June when they launch a European tour that will mix a few festival appearances with headline dates.

Stream the new video here.

