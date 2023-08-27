Royal Tusk 'Head Up' With New Video

(The Syndicate) Following hot on the heels of the band's previous single, "All My Life," Alberta rock trio Royal Tusk released their grandiloquent track, "Head Up" with an official video via MNRK Music Group.



Frontman Daniel Carriere's emotionally charged vocal delivery kickstarts a chain reaction with a head-nodding guitar groove. The melodic bridge bleeds into a skyscraping chorus uplifted by a reminder, "So you better keep your head up."



In discussing the video, Carriere and the band said, "The video for 'Head Up' has a very pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and start again attitude to it. We didn't want to overthink the delivery, letting Travis Nesbitt (Director) run with it when capturing the performance and all of the frenetic hyper-cut editing. The video is aggressive and empowering, delivered at a turn-it-up-to-11 mindset, driven by the song's timeless message that will have the lyrics and riffs reverberating inside the listener's ears while they gather themselves for a repeat viewing."

The Alberta trio consists of Daniel Carriere [vocals], Quinn Cyrankiewicz [guitar], and Sandy MacKinnon [bass]. They fuse hypnotic hooks to hard-hitting riffs offset by untethered rhythms and undeniably honest lyrics.



In 2014, the band buzzed out of Edmonton with the Mountain EP. They evolved across releases such as DealBreaker [2017] and Tusk II [2018] which Billboard proclaimed, "The LP steps beyond what fans heard on DealBreaker." Among many standouts in their catalog, "Curse The Weather" generated 10.4 million+ Spotify streams followed by "Aftermath" with 6.8 million Spotify streams. They toured with Pop Evil, Monster Truck, Slash, and Big Wreck, and performed on the 2020 ShipRocked Cruise with Beartooth, Halestorm, and Alter Bridge to name a few. One moment, they'll serve up an earthquake barrage of distortion only to incite a bold stadium-size singalong in the next breath.

