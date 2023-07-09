Royal Tusk Share 'All My Life' Lyric Video

(The Syndicate) Alberta trio Royal Tusk releases "All My Life" single alongside a lyric video via MNRK Music Group . The vulnerable verses give way to a riff-boosted refrain with words of encouragement in the lyrics.

"Sometimes, you might go far in one direction, but you feel stuck because you want to do something else," said frontman Daniel Carriere. "You can wake up and do things differently though. You don't need to be a slave to a fate you didn't want. Ultimately, it's about finding it inside yourself to change."

The Alberta trio consists of Daniel Carriere [vocals], Quinn Cyrankiewicz [guitar], and Sandy MacKinnon [bass]. They fuse hypnotic hooks to hard-hitting riffs offset by untethered rhythms and undeniably honest lyrics.



In 2014, the band buzzed out of Edmonton with the Mountain EP. They evolved across releases such as DealBreaker [2017] and Tusk II [2018] which Billboard proclaimed, "The LP steps beyond what fans heard on DealBreaker." Among many standouts in their catalog, "Curse The Weather" generated 10.4 million+ Spotify streams followed by "Aftermath" with 6.8 million Spotify streams. They toured with Pop Evil, Monster Truck, Slash, and Big Wreck, and performed on the 2020 ShipRocked Cruise with Beartooth, Halestorm, and Alter Bridge to name a few. One moment, they'll serve up an earthquake barrage of distortion only to incite a bold stadium-size singalong in the next breath.

