Royal Tusk Share 'All My Life' Lyric Video

(The Syndicate) Alberta trio Royal Tusk releases "All My Life" single alongside a lyric video via MNRK Music Group . The vulnerable verses give way to a riff-boosted refrain with words of encouragement in the lyrics.
"Sometimes, you might go far in one direction, but you feel stuck because you want to do something else," said frontman Daniel Carriere. "You can wake up and do things differently though. You don't need to be a slave to a fate you didn't want. Ultimately, it's about finding it inside yourself to change."
The Alberta trio consists of Daniel Carriere [vocals], Quinn Cyrankiewicz [guitar], and Sandy MacKinnon [bass]. They fuse hypnotic hooks to hard-hitting riffs offset by untethered rhythms and undeniably honest lyrics.
In 2014, the band buzzed out of Edmonton with the Mountain EP. They evolved across releases such as DealBreaker [2017] and Tusk II [2018] which Billboard proclaimed, "The LP steps beyond what fans heard on DealBreaker." Among many standouts in their catalog, "Curse The Weather" generated 10.4 million+ Spotify streams followed by "Aftermath" with 6.8 million Spotify streams. They toured with Pop Evil, Monster Truck, Slash, and Big Wreck, and performed on the 2020 ShipRocked Cruise with Beartooth, Halestorm, and Alter Bridge to name a few. One moment, they'll serve up an earthquake barrage of distortion only to incite a bold stadium-size singalong in the next breath.
Mastodon, Stone Sour Stars Lead Filter Cover
Elton John Shares Message Following Final Show Of Farewell Tour- KennyHoopla Streams Travis Barker Produced EP- more
Ghost Share 'Stay' Featuring Patrick Wilson- Black Sabbath To Release Hand Of Doom Picture Disc Box Set- more
Taylor Swift Breaks Records With Speak Now Taylor Version- Jelly Roll Joins Morgan Wallen As Headliner Of Next Gulf Coast Jam- more
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose
Elton John Shares Message Following Final Show Of Farewell Tour
KennyHoopla Streams Travis Barker Produced 'BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT' EP
Liam Gallagher Shares Video For Live Version of 'More Power'
Cryptopsy Announce New Album With 'In Abeyance' Video
Odd Robot Release 'Lost Inside Yr Ocean' Video
Guardrail Stream New Album 'Content'
Fire Down Below Share First Song From 'Low Desert Surf Club' Album
Royal Tusk Share 'All My Life' Lyric Video