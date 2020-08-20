.

Mastodon, Stone Sour Stars Lead Filter Cover

Keavin Wiggins | 08-20-2020

Filter

Members of Mastodon, Stone Sour, Royal Tusk, In Flames and Dragged Under have teamed up for an isolation performance of the Filter classic "Hey Man, Nice Shot".

The video features Royal Tusk's frontman Daniel Carriere, Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, Stone Sour's Johnny Chow, In Flames' Tanner Wayne and Dragged Under's Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce.

The video was captioned, "'Hey Man, Nice Shot' is a smash single by the band Filter, originally released in 1995.This Playthrough is a collaboration... performing under the pseudonym 'Bracing For Impact' Mixed by Joey Bradford." Watch it below:


