Mastodon, Stone Sour Stars Lead Filter Cover

Members of Mastodon, Stone Sour, Royal Tusk, In Flames and Dragged Under have teamed up for an isolation performance of the Filter classic "Hey Man, Nice Shot".

The video features Royal Tusk's frontman Daniel Carriere, Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, Stone Sour's Johnny Chow, In Flames' Tanner Wayne and Dragged Under's Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce.

The video was captioned, "'Hey Man, Nice Shot' is a smash single by the band Filter, originally released in 1995.This Playthrough is a collaboration... performing under the pseudonym 'Bracing For Impact' Mixed by Joey Bradford." Watch it below:





Related Stories

Filter Release 'Thoughts And Prayers' Video

Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover

Rolling Stones Postpone No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date 2019 In Review

Richard Patrick Explains Filter's Tour Postponement

Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date

The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show

More Filter News



