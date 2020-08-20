Members of Mastodon, Stone Sour, Royal Tusk, In Flames and Dragged Under have teamed up for an isolation performance of the Filter classic "Hey Man, Nice Shot".
The video features Royal Tusk's frontman Daniel Carriere, Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, Stone Sour's Johnny Chow, In Flames' Tanner Wayne and Dragged Under's Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce.
The video was captioned, "'Hey Man, Nice Shot' is a smash single by the band Filter, originally released in 1995.This Playthrough is a collaboration... performing under the pseudonym 'Bracing For Impact' Mixed by Joey Bradford." Watch it below:
Filter Release 'Thoughts And Prayers' Video
Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover
Rolling Stones Postpone No Filter Tour
Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date 2019 In Review
Richard Patrick Explains Filter's Tour Postponement
Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour
Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour
Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date
The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show
Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' S&M2 Video- Mastodon, Stone Sour Stars Lead Filter Cover- Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights Tour Announced- more
Singled Out: Alan Williams' Anniston
Singled Out: Betcha's Closer To The Sun
Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' S&M2 Video
Mastodon, Stone Sour Stars Lead Filter Cover
Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights Tour Announced
Social Distortion, Lagwagon Lead Steve Soto Tribute Event
Whitesnake Stream Video Of Monsters Of Rock Festival Performance
Anthrax Detail Songwriting Process In Persistence Of Time Video Series
Ad Infinitum Release 'Fire And Ice' Video
Singled Out: Alan Williams' Anniston