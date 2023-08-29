Edge of Paradise Release 'Hologram' Video

(CA) Coming off the excitement of their West Coast tour with Lacuna Coil, US based cinematic rock band, Edge of Paradise are thrilled to unveil the music video for "Hologram" off of their new album, HOLOGRAM. Co-produced by the band and Mike Plotnikoff (and mixed by Jacob Hansen)

The band states: "We are living through a "music industry" nightmare, ironically the album mirrors the reality of our fight. Although this is a story for another time, the adversities made us stronger than ever, as we focus on presenting you with our most monumental music to date."

Landing in the cyber world of the previous album THE UNKNOWN, the heavier sound of HOLOGRAM takes you right into the face of danger and tells the story of pursuit, sacrifice and perseverance against all cosmic odds, uncovering the key to build a new reality.

Edge of Paradise states, "We kick off the album with the music video to the first single, HOLOGRAM, set on the deadly planet, HD 189733b enduring the Rain of Terror and the struggle to survive." The band has confirmed several live dates in the US, Canada and Mexico to support "Hologram" including "Blue Ridge Rock Fest" on 9/7/23 and "Life after Death horror fest" in Mexico City, MX on 12/1/23. Edge of Paradise will also be appearing along with Dragonforce, Amaranthe and Nanowar of Steel on the upcoming tour dates below!

10/20 -Mesa, AZ 10/21 - Albuquerque, NM 10/23 - Austin, TX 10/24 - Dallas, TX 10/25 - Houston, TX 10/27 - Orlando, FL 10/28 - Ft Lauderdale, FL 10/30 - Atlanta, GA 10/31 - Charlotte, NC 11/01 - Baltimore, MD 11/03 - New York, NY 11/04 -Worcester, MA 11/05 - Montreal, QC 11/06 - Toronto, ON 11/08 - Cleveland, OH 11/09 - Detroit, MI 11/10 - Chicago, IL 11/11 - Minneapolis, MN 11/12 - Lawrence, KS 11/14 -Denver, CO 11/15 - Salt Lake City, UT 11/16 - Boise, ID 11/18 - Berkeley, CA 11/19 -Los Angeles, CA.

Related Stories

Edge Of Paradise Announce 'Hologram' Album With Title Track

Singled Out: Edge of Paradise's The Unknown

More Edge of Paradise News