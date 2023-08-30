.

Dying Wish Share 'Lost In The Fall' Video To Announce New Album

08-30-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dying Wish Share 'Lost In The Fall' Video To Announce New Album

(Atom Splitter) Dying Wish have announced their new album Symptoms of Survival. It arrives on November 3 via SharpTone Records and was produced by Randy LeBoeuf.

To accompany this exciting news, the quartet has shared the video for "Lost in the Fall." It's a stormy clip - quite literally. The band is performing amid a lightning storm but there is nothing quite as fierce as singer Emma Boster - both her blood-curdling screams and her piercing stare.

"'Lost in the Fall' is written about the natural untangling of a friendship or a relationship with someone over time," Boster says. "It's about letting go of control and accepting your fate and failure in love. Imagine the feeling in your throat and gut when you know things are coming to an end. Surrender to that feeling and face the direction of moving on."

Related Stories
Dying Wish Share 'Lost In The Fall' Video To Announce New Album

Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video

More Dying Wish News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more

Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency- Job For A Cowboy Return- more

Day In Country

Carrie Underwood Rocks Nashville With Guns N' Roses- Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1- Zach Bryan- more

Reviews

Candlebox - The Long Goodbye

Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi

Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area

Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour

Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland

Latest News

Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album With Title Track Stream

Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'

Guns N' Roses Ignite Stadiums On North American Tour

Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience Fan Portal Announced

Taking Back Sunday Release 'S'old' Video And Announce Album

AXS TV Announce Rockin' Fall Programming Lineup

Pink Floyd Remaster 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues

Bad Wolves Drop Off Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour