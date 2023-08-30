Dying Wish Share 'Lost In The Fall' Video To Announce New Album

(Atom Splitter) Dying Wish have announced their new album Symptoms of Survival. It arrives on November 3 via SharpTone Records and was produced by Randy LeBoeuf.
To accompany this exciting news, the quartet has shared the video for "Lost in the Fall." It's a stormy clip - quite literally. The band is performing amid a lightning storm but there is nothing quite as fierce as singer Emma Boster - both her blood-curdling screams and her piercing stare.
"'Lost in the Fall' is written about the natural untangling of a friendship or a relationship with someone over time," Boster says. "It's about letting go of control and accepting your fate and failure in love. Imagine the feeling in your throat and gut when you know things are coming to an end. Surrender to that feeling and face the direction of moving on."
