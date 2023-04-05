Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video

(Atom Splitter) Dying Wish have just dropped the video for their brutal new single 'Torn From Your Silhouette.' The track follows last winter's video for 'Now You'll Rot.'
"'Torn From Your Silhouette' is written about taking the risk of being vulnerable with another person, only to find they have dishonest intentions and take advantage of your willingness to love," says singer Emma Boster. "While writing this song, I was tender from a recent heartache. I felt as if society's standard for romance had become increasingly casual. While that felt comfortable for me for a while, I had grown into a place in my life where I was seeking more from my connections with other people. I was ready to tear down the walls I had put up to protect myself. This song is about accepting that would result in what I had feared the most: rejection and pain."
She continues, "The line 'I'd rather feel everything than nothing at all' is particularly important to me. I took pride in the feeling that I had at least given myself the opportunity to fail rather than continue to contribute to a repeating cycle of being numb to surface level attachments. Thanks for listening."
Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video- Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize- more
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video
Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize
Gov't Mule Share 'Dreaming Out Loud' First Single From New Album
Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce 1979 Flying V
All-Star Jam Announced For Rock For Ronnie Concert in the Park
The Devil Wears Prada, Excision and Wooli Team For 'Reasons'
Bowling For Soup Go 8 Bit For 'Hey Mario' Video
Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video