Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video

Promo photo

(Atom Splitter) Dying Wish have just dropped the video for their brutal new single 'Torn From Your Silhouette.' The track follows last winter's video for 'Now You'll Rot.'

"'Torn From Your Silhouette' is written about taking the risk of being vulnerable with another person, only to find they have dishonest intentions and take advantage of your willingness to love," says singer Emma Boster. "While writing this song, I was tender from a recent heartache. I felt as if society's standard for romance had become increasingly casual. While that felt comfortable for me for a while, I had grown into a place in my life where I was seeking more from my connections with other people. I was ready to tear down the walls I had put up to protect myself. This song is about accepting that would result in what I had feared the most: rejection and pain."

She continues, "The line 'I'd rather feel everything than nothing at all' is particularly important to me. I took pride in the feeling that I had at least given myself the opportunity to fail rather than continue to contribute to a repeating cycle of being numb to surface level attachments. Thanks for listening."

