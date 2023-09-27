Dying Wish Continue Fragments With ''Path to Your Grave'

(SharpTone) Dying Wish will release their new album Symptoms of Survival on November 3 via SharpTone Records. The band has dropped the video for 'Path to Your Grave.'
"'Path to Your Grave' was written in mind as 'Fragments Part Two,'" says Emma Boster. "'Fragments' is written about my struggle of my relationship with my stepfather, who was manipulative, controlling, and abusive towards me.
"That mistreatment has resulted in a lot of unhealthy habits and patterns in my life that I have struggled to move on from. 'Fragments One' was me talking about my experience publicly for the first time. After expressing my grief, the song concludes with 'I would bury you if I could.'
"This song also concludes with the same seven words but has a different outlook. Since releasing 'Fragments,' I have grown to a new level of acceptance with my trauma and this song is about that acceptance. The anger and the hurt is still there, but now, it just stings a little less. It has a much more triumphant expression."
Dying Wish will also hit the road next month. All dates are below.
DYING WISH ON TOUR:
WWITH BOUNDARIES, OMERTA, FOREIGN HANDS, GATES TO HELL, ROMAN CANDLE, + EXCIDE:
10/20 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Vets Hall
10/21 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - American Legion Post 8
10/24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
10/26 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
10/27 - Dallas, TX - Wrecking Ball Fest*
10/28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/31 - 11/4 - Downtown Miami, FL - Headbangers Boat*
11/6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11/7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Purgatory
11/8 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
11/9 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
11/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows
11/12 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
11/14 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground
11/15 - Columbus, OH - Ace of cups
11/16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
11/17 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
11/18 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam
11/19 - North Kansas City, MO - The Rino
11/21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
11/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
11/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
11/25 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project
11/26 - Spokane, WA - Big Dipper
11/27 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
11/29 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Posts
11/30 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of the Woods
12/1 - San Fernando, CA - Midnight Hour
12/2 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
*Dying Wish Only
