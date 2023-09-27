Dying Wish Continue Fragments With ''Path to Your Grave'

(SharpTone) Dying Wish will release their new album Symptoms of Survival on November 3 via SharpTone Records. The band has dropped the video for 'Path to Your Grave.'

"'Path to Your Grave' was written in mind as 'Fragments Part Two,'" says Emma Boster. "'Fragments' is written about my struggle of my relationship with my stepfather, who was manipulative, controlling, and abusive towards me.

"That mistreatment has resulted in a lot of unhealthy habits and patterns in my life that I have struggled to move on from. 'Fragments One' was me talking about my experience publicly for the first time. After expressing my grief, the song concludes with 'I would bury you if I could.'

"This song also concludes with the same seven words but has a different outlook. Since releasing 'Fragments,' I have grown to a new level of acceptance with my trauma and this song is about that acceptance. The anger and the hurt is still there, but now, it just stings a little less. It has a much more triumphant expression."

Dying Wish will also hit the road next month. All dates are below.

DYING WISH ON TOUR:

WWITH BOUNDARIES, OMERTA, FOREIGN HANDS, GATES TO HELL, ROMAN CANDLE, + EXCIDE:

10/20 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Vets Hall

10/21 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - American Legion Post 8

10/24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

10/26 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

10/27 - Dallas, TX - Wrecking Ball Fest*

10/28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/31 - 11/4 - Downtown Miami, FL - Headbangers Boat*

11/6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11/7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Purgatory

11/8 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

11/9 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows

11/12 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11/14 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

11/15 - Columbus, OH - Ace of cups

11/16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

11/17 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

11/18 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam

11/19 - North Kansas City, MO - The Rino

11/21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

11/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

11/25 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

11/26 - Spokane, WA - Big Dipper

11/27 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

11/29 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Posts

11/30 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of the Woods

12/1 - San Fernando, CA - Midnight Hour

12/2 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

*Dying Wish Only

