Epiphone Announce Tool's Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection

(Prime PR) Epiphone is proud to announce the Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection an unprecedented, limited-edition collection curated by Adam Jones of TOOL which brings Adam's love of fine art and music together with seven, iconic and unique Les Paul Custom Silverburst masterpieces featuring the artwork of five distinguished visual artists handpicked by Adam. The Epiphone Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection is now available worldwide in limited quantities at authorized Epiphone dealers, and on www.epiphone.com.



By projecting her own thoughts and emotions onto her subjects, acclaimed American painter Korin Faught explores romanticism, femininity and timeless beauty within her art. Faught finds inspiration in mid-century modern design, fashion, and white on white. Her influences include master portrait painters (such as John Singer Sargent), Pre-Raphaelite painters (such as Waterhouse), and impressionist Marie Cassatt.



The fifth model to debut in the Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection features Korin Faught's original painting "Sensation" which first premiered as part of the "Lost Days" Exhibition in October 2016 at the Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles.



"'Sensation' is a painting about the loneliness and isolation of illness. 'Sensation' is a word to replace a fear based word. A word she learned while preparing for childbirth. A word she could retreat into when lying in bed with only herself and her thoughts. Gentle meditative properties and calmness resonate through her body as she lives within the moment." -Korin Faught



Explore the Adam Jones Les Paul Silverburst featuring Korin Faught's "Sensation" here.

Related Stories

Tool Announce North American Tour

Primus, Tool, Queens of the Stone Age Stars Share 'AEnima' Live Video

Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced

AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival Announcement

More Tool News