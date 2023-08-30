Singled Out: Pretty Awkward's Woozy

Seattle alternative duo Pretty Awkward have released "Woozy", their new single and music video (directed by the band's Nicholas Wiggins) and to celebrate, they tell us about the track and video. Here is the story:

Austin Held on the song: Lyrically, 'Woozy' was inspired by poking fun at the kind of relationships that one can have when they're a young, misguided adult. When you initially vibe with someone it can seem like innocent young love. But over time it can evolve into an unhealthy and intoxicating "situationship". It's one that our main character can't help but keep returning to over and over again - because it feels so good in the moment.



Nicholas on the video: The storyline revolves around the misadventures of a character named Mr. Woozy and is a perfect example of how the darkest nights can lead to the brightest of dawns. We put a lot of time and energy into this and we're really proud of the way it turned out as it's the first music video we've released that's completely DIY. We've had this idea of following this character (Mr Woozy) through a crazy night out on the town for a while and it's awesome to finally see the idea brought to life. We want to thank local Seattle residents for allowing us to blast our music through the streets and thanks for clapping, we're so grateful for your support and stoked that you enjoyed what you saw.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about their new album here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Pretty Awkward's Bored

Singled Out: Pretty Awkward's Misfits

More Pretty Awkward News