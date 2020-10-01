Singled Out: Pretty Awkward's Misfits

Pretty Awkward recently released their new single "Misfits" and to celebrate we asked Austin Held to tell us the story behind the track. Here is Austin with the story:

Nicholas (Wiggins) came up with a pretty sweet beat and passed it to me. When I first heard the track, I thought it was very nostalgic sounding and wanted to capture that vibe lyrically. One of the first things that came to mind was the phrase "we are Misfits" and from there it was pretty easy to put together.

The story evolved when we got into the studio with a pair of producers called HEAVY in Los Angeles, CA. For us, it's always an interesting and exciting experience to include another perspective in our process and really watch what a song can grow into.

"The song - which started as a ballad - became more of an anthem and really paints a fun and rebellious vibe. 'Misfits' to us feels very much like the middle of summer, riding bikes and hangin' with friends. Especially during these times, being there for our friends and family couldn't be more important. We love the imagery of that compassion and unity being conveyed in the song.

