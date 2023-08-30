The Hu Announce U.S. West Coast Headline Tour Dates

(SRO) Globally acclaimed Mongolian rock outfit The Hu will bring their warrior anthems and galvanizing live performance to audiences along the West Coast later this fall.

Today (August 30), the group announced a headlining run of dates following the completion of their co-headlining U.S. "Psycho Thunder" tour with Asking Alexandria from August 30 until October 8. The headlining "Warrior Souls" US tour begins October 9 in San Francisco with support TBA and stretches until its final stop on October 26 in Phoenix, AZ.

Throughout both tours, THE HU will perform a full 65-minute set showcasing their viral hit singles from their two Better Noise Music albums: 2019's THE GEREG and 2022's RUMBLE OF THUNDER, in addition to giving attendees a first listen to previously unheard new music.



THE HU have also announced plans to release a new music video for RUMBLE OF THUNDER's somber yet anthemic track "Sell The World" in the coming weeks via Better Noise Music. Watch a teaser clip of the video streaming below or via the band's YouTube HERE. "Sell The World" examines humans' careless impact on the earth and reinforces the band's plea to restore a respect for nature. This sentiment is a main message throughout THE HU's music and one they've continued to raise awareness for as appointed UNESCO "Artist of Peace" designees for 2023. THE HU recently announced plans to plant 12,000 Siberian Elm trees in the desert-barren area of Southeastern Mongolia in the shape of the band's logo in partnership with the environmental institution, SHAMBALE2056 Engineering Campus, LLC.

THE HU'S 2023 TOUR DATES

8/30 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port #

9/1 Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum #

9/2 Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma &

9/3 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall #

9/5 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern #

9/7 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live #

9/8 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall #

9/11 New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

9/12 Boston, MA - House of Blues #

9/13 Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center #

9/15 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #

9/16 Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

9/17 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

9/19 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive #

9/20 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

9/22 Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center #

9/23 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life &

9/25 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #

9/26 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre #

9/27 Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center #

9/29 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/ Eagles Club #

10/1 Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove #

10/3 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium #

10/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union #

10/6 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock &

10/7 Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound #

10/8 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

10/9 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield ^

10/12 Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Exit ^

10/14 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House ^

10/15 Bozeman, MT - The ELM ^

10/16 Missoula, MT - The Wilma ^

10/18 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

10/19 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

10/20 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^

10/21 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^

10/22 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre ^

10/24 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC ^

10/25 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater ^

10/26 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

# "Psycho Thunder" co-headlining tour with Asking Alexandria and special guests Zero 9:36

& Festival Date

^ "The Warrior Souls" headlining tour (support TBA)

