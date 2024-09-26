Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene

Staind have announced that they have been forced to postpone a second shows this week of their current tour with Breaking Benjamin due to Hurricane Helene. As a result of the bad weather, last night's show in East Lake-Orient Park (Sept 25), FL and tonight's show in West Palm Beach, FL (Sept 26) will have to be rescheduled.
The band shared last night before they were scheduled to take the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre "We hate to postpone a show but more importantly we want to make sure everyone is safe."
This morning they revealed that tonight's show has also been postponed. They wrote, "Due to the impending weather, tonight's Staind & Breaking Benjamin show at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre is being postponed. A new date is in the works and will be announced as soon as possible. All tickets will be honored for yesterday's and today's shows at the new dates."
