The Offspring Play Record Breaking Show In Chicago

(BPM) This past Saturday, legendary SoCal band, The Offspring, played the biggest show yet on their Let The Bad Times Roll summer tour in Tinley Park (Chicago) at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. The venue was packed to the rafters with 25,000 people in attendance watching the iconic band perform.

Adding to the extravaganza was The Offspring's fun and innovative intermission show which had fans interacting with a Kiss Cam, Headbanging Cam, Pit Cam, Booty Cam, The Offspring Trivia and so much more which just built the excitement for the epic set to come!

Guitarist extraordinaire Noodles said "I'm not one for hyperbole but the audience at our Chicago show was one of the biggest and best things to ever happen to rock and roll! The energy radiating off each and every audience member was almost more than I was able to stand. I wish every show could be like that night but I'm not sure we'd be able to survive that much energy. Thank you, Chicago, you f***ing rule!"

The Offspring would like to give a HUGE thank you to every single fan who came out to the show at Tinley Park. All the love and excitement in the air made for an unforgettable night for all.

The Let The Bad Times Roll Tour continues this week with a few more dates on the East Coast before heading back to Salt Lake City for the rescheduled show at USANA Amphitheater on September 7.

TOUR DATES

Wed. August 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Fri. September 01 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat. September 02 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun. September 03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Thurs. September 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

