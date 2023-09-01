Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Surpasses One Billion Streams

Metallica have reached another milestone after the streaming service Spotify announced that their 1991 hit "Nothing Else Matters" has surpassed one billion streams on their platform.

Spotify shared the news on Thursday (August 31st) that the Black Album track had now joined their Billions Club. They tweeted, "Welcome to the club, @Metallica Nothing Else Matters has joined the #billionsclub".

The song joins previous hits to reach the milestone including Survivor's "Eye Of The Tiger", Abba's "Dancing Queen", OneReublic's "I An't Worried", Coldplay's "Yellow", Imagine Dragon's "Believer", Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," The Police's "Every Breath You Take" and more. See the club listing here..

Last month the band announced the launch of The Metallica Report, a new podcast offering weekly insider updates on all things Metallica. Broadcasting directly from the band's Northern California headquarters, The Metallica Report will be hosted by two of the closest members of the Metallica family: Steffan Chirazi, whose history with Metallica spans from covering the band as journalist in the '80s to his current role as editor of the band's online mag, So What!, and Renée Richardson, Director of Philanthropy for the band's All Within My Hands foundation, and well-known Bay Area radio personality.

Each episode of The Metallica Report will feature Steffan and Renée keeping listeners informed with the latest news and updates from Metallica HQ, as well as dispatches from the road as the M72 Tour continues to make its way around the world.

"PopCult is excited to be working again with Metallica to expand their podcast footprint and to launch our first partnership with Pantheon," says PopCult partner Lars Murray. "Metallica and their global community are inexhaustible sources of interesting news and stories. The Metallica Report will be a 'must-listen' for longtime fans, as well as folks who might be diving in for the first time."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Metallica to produce a weekly news podcast that will give fans an inside look at the band's world," says Christian Swain, CEO of Pantheon Media. "The Metallica Report represents an exciting new chapter for Pantheon, as we continue to push the boundaries of audio entertainment with our partner PopCult. Metallica's standing as one of the most influential bands in music history, along with their commitment to their global community of fans, makes them the perfect partner for us."

Subscribe to The Metallica Report wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or go to metallica.lnk.to/TheMetallicaReport.

