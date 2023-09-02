Red Reign Release 'Here I Am' Video

Red Reign have released a music video for their new song "Here I Am", which is the second single from their forthcoming album "Don't Look Back" that will arrive on October 27th.

Chipster shared, Richmond, VA-based rockers Red Reign take 80's influences and steer them in a more contemporary direction - bridging the sounds of yesterday and today. The band is comprised of members singer/guitarist Carlton "Bubba" McMichael, guitarist Stevie Shred, bassist Larry Moore, and drummer Sammy Lee. Red Reign has worked with Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum producer David Ivory (Halestorm) on both its releases: 2021's self-titled EP and 2023's forthcoming full-length Don't Look Back.

Don't Look Back, the ten-track LP is bolstered by such standout tracks as "Don't Look Back"--highlighted by a guest appearance from guitarist George Lynch--"Here I Am," and "No Peace, No Love." As the band explains "Here I Am", "We are extremely excited to share this song with you. The song is about Mental health issues. So many people battle and struggle with issues that some of us may never understand, BUT want people to know that there is always someone here to help and stand by your side if you just reach out and need help."

Related Stories

Singled Out: Red Reign's Don't Look Back

Red Reign 'Don't Look Back' With George Lynch

Red Reign Share Lyric Video For New Single 'Yesterday'

Singled Out: Red Reign's Not That Way (2021 Remix)

More Red Reign News