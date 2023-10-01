Red Reign Deliver 'No Peace, No Love'

Red Reign have shared their new song "No Peace, No Love", which is the third single from their forthcoming album, "Don't Look Back", that will arrive on October 27th and was produced by David Ivory (Halestorm).

Chipster sent over these details: Red Reign take 80's influences and steer them in a more contemporary direction - bridging the sounds of yesterday and today. The band is comprised of members singer/guitarist Carlton "Bubba" McMichael, guitarist Stevie Shred, bassist Larry Moore, and drummer Sammy Lee. Red Reign has worked with Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum producer David Ivory (Halestorm) on both its releases: 2021's self-titled EP and 2023's forthcoming full-length Don't Look Back.

Don't Look Back, is bolstered by such standout tracks as their latest single "No Peace, No Love", "Don't Look Back" which is highlighted by a guest appearance from guitarist George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob), and "Here I Am". As the band explains about their latest single, ""No Peace, No Love" is a fun song about a couple who are trying to be intimate. It's the old message, to get the love they need, they need to keep the peace." It brings us back to the old saying, "Happy wife/girlfriend, then happy life.""

Having already shared the stage with the likes of Dokken, Extreme, Jackyl, Lita Ford, and Tesla, Red Reign looks forward to spreading the word further with live shows in support of Don't Look Back which is already making critics take notice.

"Don't Look Back" has an 80's influenced sound that will take you back to a time that produced many great bands that remain as popular today as they did forty years ago. Let's face it; great music always stays in style." ROCK AT NIGHT

