Red Release Double Sided Single From Forthcoming Album

(HM) RED releases its double-sided single "Cold World" / "Minus It All" from RED ENTERTAINMENT / The Fuel Music. The songs are from the band's first full-length studio recording in three years, RATED R, launching Sept. 29 and featuring the SiriusXM Octane added lead single "Surrogates."

All three singles are available at digital and streaming outlets globally via https://slinky.to/RatedR, which is where the full album may also be pre-ordered/saved now.

The new album is RATED R for RED, and the band's evocative artistry takes center stage on its eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2020's chart-topping DECLARATION. The new A-side track, "Cold World," comes with a warning from RED guitarist Anthony Armstrong, who produced the song and co-wrote it with Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen.

"The track takes a look inside oneself when there's someone or something that's no longer a part of our life bringing us down. We feel a renewed sense of self, but be careful with that high," warns Anthony, "This world can sometimes bring us back an even harder fall."

Anthony also wrote and produced "Minus It All," which he says "challenges us to subtract the constructs of life around us so that our soul can grow. This world wants its pound of flesh, and that's just something we're going to have to give. But giving up some or all of the things that poison us is a choice, a choice that gives us a chance to grow without all the noise."

Consistently pairing sophisticated instrumentation with hard-hitting songwriting, dynamic performances and grippingly personal lyrics, RED's RATED R is a thought-provoking project that tackles several resonant and relevant topics amidst centering on the ideological and interpersonal divisions, confrontations and suffering of modern society. Lead single "Surrogates" kicks things off with noise from news reports, symbolizing how overwhelming the media can be. The band drew upon its filmic past, recording a video for the single in Utah that is in production now.

