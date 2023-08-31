Dierks Bentley To Stream Red Rocks Concert

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley is gearing up for a two-night play at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater Sept. 5 and 6. On Sept. 5, Bentley's headlining set will be available to stream live to fans across the world on Veeps.com and the Veeps app on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, and Android starting at 10 pm CT. Across the two nights, Bentley will welcome opening acts Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays, Harper O'Neill, The Infamous Stringdusters, Tanner Usrey and Kaitlin Butts.
Over the past three months, the "country music staple" (Esquire) and his "Gravel & Gold" tour have welcomed a multitude of special guests, including Jordan Davis, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Kameron Marlowe, Caitlyn Smith, Hailey Whitters, The Cadillac Three, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Red Clay Strays, Shane Smith & The Saints. As Rolling Stone notes, "Bentley excels at bringing people together and right when the genre needs it most."
Dierks Bentley recently released his 10th studio album GRAVEL & GOLD, again "proving why he's one of Country's biggest stars" (TODAY) whose unique 21st-century career has had a rare consistency fueled by longevity. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant number one single. In the two decades since, Bentley has achieved success with eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 22 No. One songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 GRAMMY® nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry. Bentley is currently crisscrossing North America on his GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR through the summer. He has also created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row" franchise hosting four locations.
